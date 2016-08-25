Aug 25 (Reuters) -

* Norway's Ministry of Fisheries says it has approved Leroeys Seafood's acquisition of Havfisk and Norway Seafoods

* Leroey Seafood will acquire 64,42 pct of the outstanding shares in Havfisk and 73,63 pct of the shares in Norway Seafoods. Source text for Eikon: www.regjeringen.no/no/aktuelt/godkjenner-leroys-kjop-av-havfisk- og-norway-seafoods/id2509728/

