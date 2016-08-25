Aug 25 CCC SA :

* Eastern Europe's largest shoe retailer, Poland's CCC, reported on Thursday a 30-percent rise in its second quarter net profit to 132 million zlotys ($34.52 million) on sales 42 percent up at 865 million zlotys.

* Analysts had expected the company to post a year-on-year fall in its net profit to 102 million zlotys on revenues at 860 million zlotys.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8236 zlotys) (Reporting By Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)