CORRECTED-BRIEF-AAC Technologies says trading in shares has been halted
Trading in shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc has been halted at 3:17 p.m. on May 18
Aug 25 Regnon SA :
* Said on Wednesday that in transactions on Aug. 5 Instytut Technik Multimedialnych sp. z o.o. bought 239,877 shares representing 5.02 pct stake in Regnon
* Prior to transactions, Instytut Technik Multimedialnych did not own any shares of the company
May 18 U.S. musician Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, died on Wednesday in Detroit, his representative said. He was 52.