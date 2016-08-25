UPDATE 1-Audi's push to clear up dieselgate far from over -CEO
* Audi mirrors VW push into electric cars, self-drive tech (Adds CEO comment, detail and background)
Aug 25 Gobarto SA (Polski Koncern Miesny DUDA SA) :
* Said on Wednesday that it disclosed delayed information from Dec. 2015 on signing non-biding letter of intent and annexes to LoI concerning negotiations for acquisition of shares in BEKPOL and Meat-Pac
* On Aug. 24 the company signed conditional agreement with Adam Marek Skwarek and Barbara Izabela Skwarek for sale of 100 pct stakes in BEKPOL Sp. z o.o. and Meat-Pac Sp. z o.o.
* The sale price for shares in BEKPOL was set for 15.6 million zlotys ($4.1 million) and will be reduced based on the closing balance as well as costs of loan and liabilities, among others
* The sale price for shares in Meat-Pac was set for 3.0 million zlotys and will be reduced based on the closing balance
Source text for Eikon:,,
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8142 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Audi mirrors VW push into electric cars, self-drive tech (Adds CEO comment, detail and background)
STOCKHOLM, May 18 Geely-owned automaker Volvo Cars said on Thursday it would start vehicle assembly operations in India this year aiming to grab a bigger share of the country's fast-growing premium car segment.