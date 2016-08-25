Aug 25 Alteco Medical AB :
* Proposes to carry out a rights issue of up to 10,918,400 shares
* Fully subscribed rights issue provides Alteco with proceeds of about 16.4 million Swedish
crowns ($1.95 million) before issue costs
* Subscription period runs from Sept. 29 to Oct. 13, 2016
* Subscription price is 1.50 crown per share
* For each existing share, the holder will receive one subscription right
* Possession of three subscription rights entitles to subscribe for two new shares
($1 = 8.4069 Swedish crowns)
