BRIEF-Merck KGaA says losing some market share in liquid crystals to new Chinese rivals
* CFO says seeing no signs of weakening demand at life science division
Aug 25 Stallergenes Greer PLC :
* H1 sales 78.0 million euros ($88.06 million) versus 183.7 million euros pro forma year ago
* H1 EBIT loss of 58.5 million euros versus EBIT of 43.0 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss 39.0 million euros versus profit of 28.6 million euros year ago
* Expects FY 2016 net sales of around 180-200 million euros
* Expects FY 2016 Group EBIT to be significantly negative
* Expects FY 2017 sales growth acceleration to continue
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CFO says seeing no signs of weakening demand at life science division
* Says a preclinical candidate calcitonin gene-related eptide (CGRP) antagonist, discovered by Heptares using its structure-based design approach in partnership with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has triggered a $5 million payment from Teva to Heptares under the terms of their licensing and drug-discovery agreement signed in 2015