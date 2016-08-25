Aug 25 Senior Solution SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its board of directors had approved, ad referendum of the general meeting, to pay own capital interest for H1 2016, totalling 1.3 million Brazilian reais ($402,427) and corresponding to 0.1123 real per share gross

* Record date is Aug. 29

* Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Aug. 30

* Payment as of Sep. 12

Source text: bit.ly/2bzvhHl

($1 = 3.2304 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)