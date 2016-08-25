BRIEF- R&I affirms Seiko Epson's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook - R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" - R&I
Aug 25 (Reuters) -
* Sharp Corp is moving to repurchase the Tanabe Building that it sold only months ago - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/2bjw9iN
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" - R&I
* Recommended dividend of 10 rupees per share Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ru0EsI) Further company coverage: