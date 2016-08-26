Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Aug 26 X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA :
* Reported H1 revenue of 113.8 million zlotys ($29.7 million) versus 129.5 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net profit was 23.0 million zlotys versus 51.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Said the results in Q2 were affected by range trading
