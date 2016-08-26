Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Aug 26Valartis Group AG :
* Financial Market Authority (FMA) Liechtenstein and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) approve the sale of Valartis Bank (Liechtenstein) AG
* Valartis Bank (Liechtenstein) AG will be divested to Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Ltd within the framework of a share purchase agreement (SPA)
