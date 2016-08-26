Aug 26 Fastator publ AB :

* Said on Thursday had signed conditional agreement on acquisition of Nordic PM

* Purchase price for 100 pct shares in Nordic PM is 14 million Swedish crowns ($1.7 million) to be paid in cash

* Additional purchase price of 6 million crowns to be paid after three years depending on Nordic PM performance during three-year period

* Nordic PM is active within property management, property rentals, property development and real estate transactions

