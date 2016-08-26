Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Aug 26 Wittchen SA :
* Said on Thursday that it reported H1 revenue of 62.6 million zlotys ($16.31 million) versus 55.2 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net profit was 6.7 million zlotys versus 8.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Said that despite strengthening of USD against PLN in H1, the group maintained gross operating margin at a level similar to 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8370 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
