Aug 26 Wittchen SA :

* Said on Thursday that it reported H1 revenue of 62.6 million zlotys ($16.31 million) versus 55.2 million zlotys a year ago

* H1 net profit was 6.7 million zlotys versus 8.4 million zlotys a year ago

* Said that despite strengthening of USD against PLN in H1, the group maintained gross operating margin at a level similar to 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.8370 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)