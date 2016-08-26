Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:
Aug 26 Zaklady Przemyslu Cukierniczego Otmuchow SA (ZPC Otmuchow) :
* H1 revenue 116.6 million zlotys versus 118.8 million zlotys ($30.99 million) a year ago
* H1 operating loss of 37.2 million zlotys versus profit of 2.3 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net loss of 37.6 million zlotys versus profit of 1.1 million zlotys a year ago as hit by impairment of discontinued operations assets
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8329 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:
NAIROBI, May 18 Swedish truck maker AB Volvo is to start assembling vehicles in Kenya, part of a series of investments aimed at boosting the company's presence in the region, the company said on Thursday.