BRIEF-Invalda Invl says finished share buy-back
* SAYS WILL PURCHASE 0.19 PERCENT OF OWN SHARES FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 104,995.80 (WITHOUT BROKERAGE FEES) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 26 CPD SA :
* Said on Thursday that it reported H1 revenue of 9.7 million zlotys versus 9.0 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net loss was 3.7 million zlotys versus a loss of 848,000 zlotys a year ago
* Said H1 results impacted by an increase in financial expenses by 4.2 million zlotys, decrease in financial income mainly due to currency exchange rates and a 2.5 mln zlotys loss on disposal of real estate
(Gdynia Newsroom)
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economic growth is showing signs of speeding up in the second quarter of 2017 after gross domestic product expanded by 0.8 percent in the first three months of the year, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.