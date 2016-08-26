Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:
Aug 26 Ionian Hotel Enterprises SA :
* H1 EBITDA 2.8 million euros ($3.16 million) versus 3.4 million euros year ago
* H1 turnover 14.5 million euros versus 15.0 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit 51,000 euros versus 434,000 euros year ago
NAIROBI, May 18 Swedish truck maker AB Volvo is to start assembling vehicles in Kenya, part of a series of investments aimed at boosting the company's presence in the region, the company said on Thursday.