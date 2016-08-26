Aug 26 Graal SA :
* Said on Thursday that it received a notice from Boguslaw
Kowalski, Greenwich Investments sp. z o.o. and GRWC Holdings
Limited concerning the signing of investment and partners
agreements
* Graal's major shareholder and CEO, Boguslaw Kowalski,
Greenwich Investments and other units signed an investment
agreement with GRWC Holdings Limited, a wholly-owned unit of
Abris CEE Mid - Market Fund III L.P.
* Under investment agreement GRWC, Greenwich Investments and
Boguslaw Kowalski have committed to announce a tender offer for
all the Graal's shares at 26 zlotys per share
* In addition, the investment agreement sets out, among
others, the terms of cooperation between the parties in order to
fully take the control of the company and rematerialise Graal's
shares
* Boguslaw Kowalski, Greenwich Investments and GRWC Holdings
Limited signed also partners' agreement concerning terms of
cooperation after the closing of the transaction
* Currently, Boguslaw Kowalski holds 44.23 pct stake in
Graal
