Aug 26 PMPG Polskie Media SA :
* Said on Thursday that it signed an agreement with Parrish
Media NV concerning terms of further transaction of sale of all
its shares hald in Becolour Sp. z o.o. to Parrish Media NV
* The agreement includes also sale of liabilities arising
from the bonds held by the company and issued by Becolour
* Said the parties agreed that until Oct. 31 Parrish Media
will acquire series A, B, C, D, E, F, I, J, K, L, , P bonds
issued by Becolour
* Said subject to sale of Becolour's bonds, until Oct. 31
the parties will sign agreement concerning sale of 35 shares
representin 35 pct stake in Becolour to Parrish Media for 1,750
zlotys ($456.61)
* After transaction Parrish Media will raise its stake in
Becolour from 25 pct to 60 pct
($1 = 3.8326 zlotys)
