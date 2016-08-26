Aug 26 RomReal Ltd. :

* Reported on Thursday Net Asset Value was 0.43 euro (3.96 euro) per share at end of Q2, 2.8 pct down compared to end of Q1 2016

* Q2 operating revenue 0.2 million euros ($225,000) versus 1.2 million euros year ago

* Q2 operating profit 0.1 million euros versus 0.5 million euros year ago

