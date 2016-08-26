Aug 26 Investment Friends SA :
* Said on Thursday that it decided to change the accounting
treatment of shares of Damf Inwestycje SA (former
Fly.pl SA) (asset)
* The asset under a division plan from May 15, 2015, has
been transferred to an acquiring company, Iferia SA
* To transfer the asset to its supplementary capital account
what will result in an increase in its supplementary capital by
187,000 zlotys ($48,800) and decrease in H1 net profit
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8320 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)