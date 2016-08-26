Aug 26 Big Lots Inc
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.52 from
continuing operations excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.51 from continuing operations
* Comparable store sales increased 0.3% for quarter
* Net sales for Q2 of fiscal 2016 decreased 0.5% to $1,203
million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $3.45 to
$3.55 from continuing operations
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $2.18 to
$2.23 from continuing operations
* Company increases outlook for fiscal 2016 adjusted EPS
* Says provides initial Q3 guidance for comparable store
sales in range of flattish to +2%
* Sees for Q3 of fiscal 2016, continuing operations will be
in range of an adjusted loss of $0.04/shr(non-GAAP) to adjusted
income of $0.01/shr
* Provides initial Q4 guidance for adjusted income from
continuing operations in range of $2.18 to $2.23 per diluted
share
* Provides initial Q4 guidance for comparable store sales in
range of flattish to +2% growth
* Q2 revenue view $1.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 income from continuing operations includes after tax
expense of $0.01 per share
