BRIEF-Tellurian announces withdrawal of public offering of common stock
Aug 26 Scorpio Gold Corp
* Scorpio gold reports financial results for second quarter of 2016
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00
* Qtrly revenue $12.4 million versus $12.1 million
* Says production guidance for Mineral Ridge operation in 2016 remains at 30,000-35,000 ounces of gold
* Sees production for Mineral Ridge operation in 2016 at revised estimated cash cost of $900-$950 per ounce of gold sold
* Says 10,089 ounces of gold were produced in Q2 at Mineral Ridge mine, compared to 8,738 ounces produced during Q2 of 2015
* Says foresees a higher total cash cost per ounce of gold during second half of 2016 compared to first half
* Hp inc - board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock