BRIEF-Condor Hospitality Trust announces sale of non-core legacy hotel
* Condor Hospitality Trust announces sale of non-core legacy hotel
Aug 26 Prada Spa
* CFO says expect improved Ebidta margin in H2 versus H1 thanks to improved sales trends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
* Condor Hospitality Trust announces sale of non-core legacy hotel
* Amazon says launches Amazon Charts, weekly bestseller list of which books are being read the most, those sold the most across all formats each week Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: