UPDATE 1-Roger Ailes, former Fox News chief, dies -source
May 18 Roger Ailes, former chief executive of Fox News Channel, has died, a source told Reuters on Thursday.
Aug 26 Telecomunicacoes Brasileiras SA Telebras :
* Said on Thursday that its board of directors had approved to appoint Andre Mueller Borges as board member, replacing Alvaro Toubes Prata
* Andre Mueller Borges is also elected chairman of the board
Source text: bit.ly/2bMK4Ok
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 Roger Ailes, former chief executive of Fox News Channel, has died, a source told Reuters on Thursday.
May 18 Roger Ailes, former chief executive of Fox News, has died, a source told Reuters on Thursday. (Editing by Alden Bentley and Bill Rigby)