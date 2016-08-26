Aug 26 Blackberry Ltd :
* Blackberry announces redemption of existing convertible
debentures and issuance of new convertible debentures
* Announces amendment of indenture governing 6 percent
unsecured convertible debentures to permit optional redemption
prior to nov 13, 2016
* There will be issuance of notice of redemption to holders
of 6 percent debentures for company to redeem outstanding amount
of 6% debentures on Sept 2
* 6% debentures will be redeemed on redemption date at a
redemption price of 106.7213% of outstanding principal amount of
debentures
* Approximately $1.245 billion aggregate principal amount of
6 percent debentures remains outstanding
* Entered into agreement with Fairfax Financial Holdings
Ltd, other institutional investors
* Normal course issuer bid for 6% debentures announced by
blackberry on August 4, 2016 will terminate upon completion of
redemption
* Fairfax, other investors to subscribe for 3.75% unsecured
convertible debentures of company on private placement basis for
subscription price of $605 million
* Under agreement with Fairfax, Blackberry's 3.75%
debentures will be convertible into common shares of Blackberry
at price of $10/share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: