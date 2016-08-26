BRIEF-Elliott Associates believes securities of athenahealth are undervalued
* Elliott Associates LP - as of May 8, Elliott, Elliott International & EICA have combined economic exposure in athenahealth of about 9.2% of shares of co outstanding
Aug 26 Kadmon Holdings Inc :
* Third Point Llc reports open market purchase of 27,416 shares of co's common shares at average price of $9.98per share on august 24 - SEC Filing
* Third Point reports open market purchase of 2,600 shares of co's common stock at average price of $9.99/share on Aug 25
* Third Point Llc reports open market purchase of 2,900 shares of co's common shares at average price of $9.92 per share on August 26 Source text - bit.ly/2bVeqxE Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 18 Bank of America Merrill Lynch has reorganised its energy, power and mining investment banking teams, combining them under the leadership of Julian Mylchreest, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.