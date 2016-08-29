Aug 29 Juventus Football Club SpA :

* Announced on Sunday that it has finalised the agreement with West Ham United Football Club Limited for the temporary transfer, until 30 June 2017, of the registration rights of the player Simone Zaza for a consideration of 5 million euros ($5.60 million)

* West Ham will definitively acquire the player for a consideration of 20 million euros, to be paid in two financial years, if the player completes a certain number of First Team appearances during the 2016/2017 football season

* The permanent transfer fee may increase of further 3 million euros on achieving given conditions in the course of the duration of the contract

