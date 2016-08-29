BRIEF-Media Kobo buys back 4.2 pct stake of shares for 280 mln yen
* Says it bought 4.2 percent stake of shares back for totaling about 280 million yen during the period from April 18 to May 18
Aug 29 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :
* Said on Sunday it had reached an agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt for the permanent transfer of Luc Castaignos
* The athlete has signed a contract valid for three seasons, with an additional optional season and a buy-out clause of 60.0 million euros ($67.2 million)
Source text: bit.ly/2bBPfQu
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8923 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it bought 4.2 percent stake of shares back for totaling about 280 million yen during the period from April 18 to May 18
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 64.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 61.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO