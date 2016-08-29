BRIEF-E Media says FY HEPS expected to range between 21.00 and 23.00 cents per share
* FY headline earnings per share is expected to range between 21.00 and 23.00 cents per share (2016: 7.33 cents)
Aug 29 Milkiland NV :
* Said on Saturday that it reported H1 revenue of 73.9 million euros ($82.8 million) versus 97.7 million euros a year ago
* H1 EBITDA was 3.4 million euros versus 6.4 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss was 15.0 million euros versus loss of 23.8 million euros a year ago
* H1 whole-milk product segment revenue at 42.4 mln euros versus 56.0 mln euros year on year
* H1 cheese & butter segment revenue 24.1 mln euros versus 30.8 mln euros a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8926 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY headline earnings per share is expected to range between 21.00 and 23.00 cents per share (2016: 7.33 cents)
* Says Makoto Kimura will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company