BRIEF-Johnston Press says trends seen in Q1 have continued
* Trends seen in Q1, as set out in announcement of group's 2016 results on 29 march 2017, have continued
Aug 29 Kapsch Trafficcom Ag
* Czech transport ministry finalises maximum 3-year tolling contract extension with Kapsch Trafficcom for CZK 5.27 billion ($218.51 million) -Czech news agency CTK
* Government approved prolongation of tolling contract in July Further company coverage: ($1 = 24.1180 Czech crowns)
* Trends seen in Q1, as set out in announcement of group's 2016 results on 29 march 2017, have continued
* Says 3,480 units of its fourth series options were exercised to 348,000 shares of its common stock during the period from May 17 to May 19