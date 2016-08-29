BRIEF-E Media says FY HEPS expected to range between 21.00 and 23.00 cents per share
* FY headline earnings per share is expected to range between 21.00 and 23.00 cents per share (2016: 7.33 cents)
Aug 29 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :
* Said on Sunday it had reached an agreement with VFL Wolfsburg for the permanent transfer of the player Bas Dost
* The athlete has signed a contract valid for four years, with a buy-out clause of 60.0 million euros ($67.2 million)
* Says Makoto Kimura will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company