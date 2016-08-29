Aug 29 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* Said on Sunday it had reached an agreement with VFL Wolfsburg for the permanent transfer of the player Bas Dost

* The athlete has signed a contract valid for four years, with a buy-out clause of 60.0 million euros ($67.2 million)

