BRIEF-Johnston Press says trends seen in Q1 have continued
* Trends seen in Q1, as set out in announcement of group's 2016 results on 29 march 2017, have continued
Aug 294Fun Media SA :
* Reported on Friday H1 revenue of 18.0 million zlotys ($4.66 million) versus 9.6 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net profit was 816,271 zlotys versus 1.2 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.8664 zlotys)
* Says 3,480 units of its fourth series options were exercised to 348,000 shares of its common stock during the period from May 17 to May 19