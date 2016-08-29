BRIEF-E Media says FY HEPS expected to range between 21.00 and 23.00 cents per share
* FY headline earnings per share is expected to range between 21.00 and 23.00 cents per share (2016: 7.33 cents)
Aug 29Mex Polska SA :
* Reported on Friday H1 revenue of 27.5 million zlotys ($7.10 million) versus 24.2 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net profit was 1.7 million zlotys ($438,947.56) versus 1.9 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.8729 zlotys)
* Says Makoto Kimura will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company