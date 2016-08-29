BRIEF-Centuria Industrial REIT announces successful refinancing of debt facilities
* Cip has entered into agreements for three new facilities operating under a common terms structure with a total limit of $450 million
MOSCOW Aug 29 Russia's biggest private bank Otkritie Financial Corporation said on Monday:
* Otkritie has become the first Russian bank, which sold gold bars on the Shanghai Gold Exchange;
* Otkritie hopes that direct gold bars sales to Chinese end-users will decrease its costs;
* Otkritie bought 93.3 tonnes of gold in 2015. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* HY net rental income up 11 pct to 20.0 mln stg (HY16: 18 mln stg)