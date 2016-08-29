MOSCOW Aug 29 Russia's biggest private bank Otkritie Financial Corporation said on Monday:

* Otkritie has become the first Russian bank, which sold gold bars on the Shanghai Gold Exchange;

* Otkritie hopes that direct gold bars sales to Chinese end-users will decrease its costs;

* Otkritie bought 93.3 tonnes of gold in 2015. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)