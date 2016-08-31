(Corrects story from Aug. 29. Company corrects income tax rate to be applied and net value of own capital interest per share)

Aug 30 Banco do Estado de Sergipe SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its board of directors had approved, ad referendum of the general meeting, to pay own capital interest for the first half of 2016 totalling 5.3 million Brazilian reais ($1.6 million), which corresponds to a gross value of 0.331 real per ordinary share (0.2813 real per ordinary share net) and a gross value of 0.3641 real per preferred share (0.3095 real per preferred share net)

* Reference date is Aug. 31

* Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Sep. 1

* Payment date is Sep. 9

Source text: bit.ly/2ce9xCg , bit.ly/2bIU62n , bit.ly/2bRJIHh

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.2485 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)