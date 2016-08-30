BRIEF-Filinvest Land says Q1 net income 1.41 bln pesos, 7% higher than last year
* Q1 total revenue to 5.90 billion pesos, 26% higher than same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 Allreal Holding AG :
* Net profit including revaluation effect for the first half year in 2016 amounted to 69.8 million Swiss francs ($71.19 million), or 3.9 pct above the comparable result the previous year
* Anticipates operating net profit for the entire 2016 financial year to compare to that of the previous year
* H1 rental income declined slightly by 2.3 pct to 86.5 million francs
* Owing to positive negotiations with various prospective tenants, Allreal expects the vacancy rate to continue to decline in the second half of 2016
Source text: bit.ly/2caHfsm
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9805 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 total revenue to 5.90 billion pesos, 26% higher than same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: