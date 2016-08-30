BRIEF-Principal Capital says board allowed sale of two plots of land
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30U.C.A. AG :
* Said on Monday generated H1 pre-tax loss of 174,000 euros ($194,375.40) versus profit 186,000 euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8952 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly operating revenue 7.4 million pesos versus 4.2 million pesos