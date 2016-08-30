BRIEF-Hytera Communications to raise up to 987.5 mln yuan in share private placement
* Says it plans to raise up to 987.5 million yuan ($143.17 million) in share private placement to fund projects, working capital
Aug 30 Procad SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported H1 revenue of 23.6 million zlotys ($6.1 million) versus 27.9 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net profit was 333,000 zlotys versus 1.1 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.8867 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.