BRIEF-Principal Capital says board allowed sale of two plots of land
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30Otkritie FC Bank :
* Reported on Monday Q2 net interest income of 8.18 billion roubles ($126.20 million) versus 11.03 billion roubles year ago
* Q2 provisions for loan impairments 6.0 billion roubles versus 14.12 billion roubles year ago
* Q2 net profit of 3.31 billion roubles versus 8.74 billion roubles year ago
* Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio as at June 30 of 11.12 pct versus 10.64 pct as at Dec. 31, 2015
* Loan loss provisions ratio as at June 30 of 4.1 pct versus 3.4 pct as at Dec. 31, 2015
Source text: bit.ly/2caK9NR
Further company coverage:
($1 = 64.8182 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly operating revenue 7.4 million pesos versus 4.2 million pesos