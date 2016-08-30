Aug 30Otkritie FC Bank :

* Reported on Monday Q2 net interest income of 8.18 billion roubles ($126.20 million) versus 11.03 billion roubles year ago

* Q2 provisions for loan impairments 6.0 billion roubles versus 14.12 billion roubles year ago

* Q2 net profit of 3.31 billion roubles versus 8.74 billion roubles year ago

* Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio as at June 30 of 11.12 pct versus 10.64 pct as at Dec. 31, 2015

* Loan loss provisions ratio as at June 30 of 4.1 pct versus 3.4 pct as at Dec. 31, 2015

Source text: bit.ly/2caK9NR

Further company coverage:

($1 = 64.8182 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)