BRIEF-Principal Capital says board allowed sale of two plots of land
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht
Aug 30 Tatfondbank :
* Reported on Monday Q2 net interest income of 1.28 billion roubles ($19.77 million) versus 44.2 million roubles year ago
* Q2 net loss of 2.51 billion roubles versus loss of 1.81 billion roubles year ago
* Q2 net fee and commission income 236.4 million roubles versus 266.3 million roubles year ago
* Q2 allowance for impairment 673.4 million roubles versus 1.43 billion roubles year ago
($1 = 64.7560 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly operating revenue 7.4 million pesos versus 4.2 million pesos