BRIEF-Principal Capital says board allowed sale of two plots of land
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30INC SA :
* Reported on Monday H1 total revenue of 6.3 million zlotys ($1.62 million) versus 9.8 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net loss was 1.5 million zlotys versus profit 4.1 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8873 zlotys)
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly operating revenue 7.4 million pesos versus 4.2 million pesos