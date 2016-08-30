BRIEF-Principal Capital says board allowed sale of two plots of land
Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht
Aug 30Calatrava Capital SA :
* Reported on Monday H1 revenue of 246,000 zlotys ($63,281.37) versus 296,000 zlotys a year ago
* H1 net loss was 620,000 zlotys versus loss of 712,000 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.8874 zlotys)
* Qtrly operating revenue 7.4 million pesos versus 4.2 million pesos