Aug 30 Brivais Vilnis

* H1 net turnover 2.8 million euros ($3.13 million) versus 4.2 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss 128,589 euros versus loss of 79,849 euros year ago

* Says the losses are related to a decrease of production and sales volume and currency fluctuations in the CIS countries

($1 = 0.8957 euros)