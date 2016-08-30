BRIEF-Hytera Communications to raise up to 987.5 mln yuan in share private placement
* Says it plans to raise up to 987.5 million yuan ($143.17 million) in share private placement to fund projects, working capital
Aug 30JWA SA :
* Said on Monday that it finalised works on "Lost in Innsmouth" mobile game and will start sales of it as of Aug. 30 via Google Play shop
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to raise up to 987.5 million yuan ($143.17 million) in share private placement to fund projects, working capital
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.