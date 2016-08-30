BRIEF-Principal Capital says board allowed sale of two plots of land
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 WTC Moscow :
* Reported on Monday H1 revenue of 2.91 billion roubles ($44.81 million) versus 2.78 billion roubles year ago
* H1 net profit 134.7 million roubles versus 250.3 million roubles year ago
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2bNQMBM
Further company coverage:
($1 = 64.9405 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly operating revenue 7.4 million pesos versus 4.2 million pesos