Aug 30 MediRatt AB :

* Board decided to start final development of Dosell

* Development is expected to take eight months and result in a series of 50 Dosell, clinically to be examined in a month

* During this development, negotiations with potential distributors and licensees to are to progress for both the US and European markets

* Ambition is to have Dosell on the market in autumn 2017 but the board believes that pre-sales can start in spring

Source text: bit.ly/2cbGsHl

