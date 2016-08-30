BRIEF-Zenitas Healthcare says 2017 federal budget expected to have a positive impact on co
* 2017 federal budget expected to have a positive impact on Zenitas from 2018 onwards
Aug 30 MediRatt AB :
* Board decided to start final development of Dosell
* Development is expected to take eight months and result in a series of 50 Dosell, clinically to be examined in a month
* During this development, negotiations with potential distributors and licensees to are to progress for both the US and European markets
* Ambition is to have Dosell on the market in autumn 2017 but the board believes that pre-sales can start in spring
