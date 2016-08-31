(repeats without changes)
Aug 31 (Reuters) -
* Opera Software q2 revenues $162.9 million (Reuters poll
$169 million) and vs $146.2 mln in q2 2015
* Opera Software q2 adjusted ebitda $20.3 million (Reuters
poll $20 million) and vs $29.5 mln in Q2 2015
* Opera Software sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA at $100-125
million (Reuters poll $101 million) and versus guidance of
$100-125 million in q1 report
* Opera software sees 2016 revenues at $690-$740 million
(Reuters poll $721 million) and versus guidance of $690-740
million in q1 report
* Excluding consumer business, adjusted ebitda for the
company's full fiscal year 2016 is projected to be in the range
of $75m to $90m
* Opera Software - excluding consumer business, revenue for
the company's full fiscal year 2016 is projected to be in the
range of $570m to $605m
