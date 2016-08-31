BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
Aug 31 Dorstener Maschinenfabrik AG :
* Said on Tuesday shareholders resolved on the continuation of the company
* Continuation is subject to the successful implementation of an insolvency plan procedure
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information