Aug 31 Pharol SGPS SA :
* Said on Tuesday Q2 net profit doubles to 57.6 million
euros ($64.2 million) versus 28.5 million euros year ago
* The book value of Pharol's investment in Oi as
of June 30 amounted to 99.8 million euros
* "The second half of 2016 will be marked by the evolution
of the judicial recovery process (...) in which investee Oi is
involved" CEO Luis Palha da Silva said
* Q2 EBITDA loss at 1.9 million versus loss of 5.3 million
euros year ago
* Q2 gains in joint ventures and associates up at 64.2
million euros versus 51.9 million euros year ago
* Says intends to exclusively focus on the management of the
company's current portfolio, not foreseeing diversification in
its activities nor relevant investments
Source text: bit.ly/2cdBc6a
($1 = 0.8972 euros)
