Aug 31Bioton SA :
* Said on Tuesday it signed an agreement with Marvel
Bioscience Limited (MBS) for sale of 50 pct stake in MJ Bioton
Life Sciences Limited for consideration of $6 million
* MJ Bioton Life Sciences Limited is owner of MJ Biopharm
Pvt Limited
* Signed agreements terminating the investmnet agreements
siged on Oct. 3, 2017 concerning, among others, acquisition of
50 pct stake in MJ Bioton Life Sciences Limited and acquisition
by MJ Bioton Life Sciences Limited of 100 pct in Marvel Life
Sciences Limited
* Signed profits sharing agreement with Marvel Bioscience
Limited, J.M. Shah, Marvel Overseas Investments Limited, Marvel
Life Sciences Limited, MJ Bioton Life Sciences Limited, and
Marvel Bioscience FZE concerning the profits under the deal
* Under the profits sharing agreement, the company will
receive 50 pct of profits received by Marvel Life Sciences
Limited or Marvel Bioscience FZE from sales of insulin in case
of registration of the product in the EU
* Under the profits sharing agreement, the company will
receive 50 pct of profits received by MBS, form sales of
recombinant human proteins, among others
