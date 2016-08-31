OSLO, Aug 31 (Reuters) -
* Opera Software sees room for dividend payment after
closing transaction in which Golden Brick buys browser business
for $575 mln
* Chairman Sverre Munck says as soon as the deal closes the
board will sit down and discuss distribution
* Munck says there will be funds available for debt
repayment, for dividend and share buy back
* Chairman says how much we will keep and distribute,
depends on the needs for the ongoing business
* Munck says no need to keep more money than needed
* Chairman says if we should find some fantastic
opportunities we will take the necessary steps
* CEO Lars Boilesen says expects to close Golden Brick deal
later this year
* Opera reported Q2 EBITDA as expected and kept its 2016
guidance for revenues and EBITDA
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Alister Doyle)